Govt prioritises hydel power, water storage: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo said the federal government accords highest priority to increasing water storage and adding clean, green, and economically affordable hydel electricity to the national grid for stabilising the national economy.

He visited WAPDA House on Friday and interacted with the senior officers and employees of the Authority. The federal minister said a number of projects in water and hydropower sectors are in various phases of their completion for the purpose. In view of their significance for the country, these projects are being pursued vigorously for their completion. He appreciated WAPDA for streamlining these vital projects and expressed the hope that these projects would be completed as per the schedule.

He assured that the Ministry of Water Resources would provide full support to WAPDA for completion of its projects.

He said the WAPDA has been playing key role for national development since its inception in1958 and is committed to water, food and energy security of Pakistan as it has been implementing the largest development portfolio comprising eight mega projects in water and hydropower sectors. These projects are destined to revolutionise the economic landscape of Pakistan with much needed water and low-cost hydel electricity for socio-economic uplift of the Country. The WAPDA’s under construction projects included Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension, Kurram Tangi Dam Stage 1, Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension and Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV). Scheduled for completion in a phased manner from 2026 to 2029-30, these projects will double the WAPDA hydel generation from 9,500 MW to 19,500 MW with an addition of about 10,000 MW clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid. Besides, these projects will also add 9.7 million acre feet (MAF) to the gross water storage of the country, sufficient to irrigate another 3.9 million acres of land and provide 950 million gallons per day for drinking purpose to Karachi and Peshawar. These projects have also been providing about 35,000 job opportunities throughout Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025