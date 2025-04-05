AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-05

Govt prioritises hydel power, water storage: minister

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo said the federal government accords highest priority to increasing water storage and adding clean, green, and economically affordable hydel electricity to the national grid for stabilising the national economy.

He visited WAPDA House on Friday and interacted with the senior officers and employees of the Authority. The federal minister said a number of projects in water and hydropower sectors are in various phases of their completion for the purpose. In view of their significance for the country, these projects are being pursued vigorously for their completion. He appreciated WAPDA for streamlining these vital projects and expressed the hope that these projects would be completed as per the schedule.

He assured that the Ministry of Water Resources would provide full support to WAPDA for completion of its projects.

He said the WAPDA has been playing key role for national development since its inception in1958 and is committed to water, food and energy security of Pakistan as it has been implementing the largest development portfolio comprising eight mega projects in water and hydropower sectors. These projects are destined to revolutionise the economic landscape of Pakistan with much needed water and low-cost hydel electricity for socio-economic uplift of the Country. The WAPDA’s under construction projects included Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension, Kurram Tangi Dam Stage 1, Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension and Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV). Scheduled for completion in a phased manner from 2026 to 2029-30, these projects will double the WAPDA hydel generation from 9,500 MW to 19,500 MW with an addition of about 10,000 MW clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid. Besides, these projects will also add 9.7 million acre feet (MAF) to the gross water storage of the country, sufficient to irrigate another 3.9 million acres of land and provide 950 million gallons per day for drinking purpose to Karachi and Peshawar. These projects have also been providing about 35,000 job opportunities throughout Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wapda water storage hydel electricity Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo

Comments

200 characters

Govt prioritises hydel power, water storage: minister

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Electricity: govt hints at another tariff cut by June

189 types of old and used auto parts: New customs values on import fixed

KE’s petition: Nepra notifies Rs3.02 relief under Jan FCA

FY26 budget: IMF team to hold consultations

US envoy discusses energy collaboration with minister

SPI inflation increases 0.20pc WoW

Read more stories