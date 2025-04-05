AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-05

LDA launches citywide operation against encroachments

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has launched a comprehensive city-wide operation against encroachments and unauthorised structures, sealing seven properties and five trucks loaded with confiscated goods.

According to the administration, the Assistant Commissioner Nishtar conducted inspections at Kahna Nau Hospital’s parking area, resulting in the arrest of two individuals for overcharging and registration of formal cases besides sealing five properties during an anti-encroachment operation in Kahna Market.

Simultaneously, the Assistant Commissioner Cantonment executed a targeted operation in Dharampura Bazaar, confiscating six handcarts and four counters while officials apprehended six individuals, filed prosecutions and seized five carts at Abdullah Gull Interchange.

In other parts of the city, the Assistant Commissioner Ravi oversaw the removal of cattle and nomad huts from the Sagian and Shahdara areas, and Assistant Commissioner Sadar cleared five counters and removed 15 signboards along Bedian Road.

The Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal confiscated a truckload of goods at Ammar Center on Multan Road and cleared two points of illegal settlements along the Motorway while the Assistant Commissioner Raiwind seized another truck of goods during operations on Raiwind Road. The Assistant Commissioner City successfully removed unauthorised banners and flexes from Mall Road and Civil Secretariat.

Commenting on the operation, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said that encroachers and the parking mafia deserve no leniency under any circumstances. He directed the assistant commissioners to maintain strict field monitoring, emphasising that robust measures will continue to be implemented to enhance administrative affairs across the district.

