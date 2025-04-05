‘Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars’: CM says her govt has achieved another milestone

LAHORE: The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has achieved another milestone, as by adopting an appropriate policy, it managed a wonderful and unprecedented saving worth Rs. 1.1 billion by providing substantial relief to the public in terms of purchasing edibles at the Sahulat Bazaars during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

The public was given 31 percent relief at the stalls of the special Sahulat Bazaar established under the supervision of CM Maryam Nawaz in proportion to the open market.

A relief amounting to Rs. 117 million was given to the public in proportion to the DC rates in the Sahulat Bazaars. During Ramadan, purchases worth over Rs 2.46 billion were made in the Sahulat Bazaars.

The public had to pay about Rs. 3.57 billion in terms of purchases at market rates during Ramadan while according to DC rates; they had to pay Rs 2.58 billion on purchases.

A record purchase of Rs. 28 million was made through the Sahulat Free Home Delivery app in Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. Approximately 28,000 orders were placed through the Free Home Delivery app in 36 model markets established in 25 districts.

In Sahulat Bazaars, a 10 kg flour bag was sold at Rs 795, DC rate Rs. 832 and Rs. 897 in the market, chicken was sold at Rs 940 per kg in the market, DC rate Rs 585, while at Sahulat Bazaars it was sold at Rs 571.

Apples were sold at Rs 305 in Sahulat Bazaars, while at Rs 316 according to the DC rate and at Rs. 487 in the market, bananas were sold at Rs. 389 per dozen in the market, DC rate Rs. 227, while only at Rs. 216 were sold in the Sahulat Bazaars.

Eggs were sold at Rs. 269 in Sahulat Bazaars, at Rs. 276 at the DC rate and at Rs. 350 in the market. Dates were available at Rs 446 per kg in the open market, while they were sold at Rs. 460 at DC rate and Rs. 734 per kg in the open market.

Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company CEO Naveed Rafaqat briefed CM about Sahulat Bazaars. Chairman Afzal Khokhar was also present on the occasion.

The CM said, “The Punjab government strives to provide food and essential items to the people at the lowest possible price. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the inflation rate remained quite low in the month of Ramadan as compared to the previous years. Serving the people and providing economic relief is our foremost priority.”

