Marriyum reviews key development projects

ISLAMABAD: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb chaired a high-level meeting at the Commissioner Office, Rawalpindi, to review key development projects and public welfare initiatives in the region.

The meeting was attended by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, and other senior officials.

The three-hour session focused on accelerating infrastructure development, enhancing civic services, and providing economic relief to the public.

Aurangzeb lauded the district administration for effectively managing Eidul Fitr arrangements, particularly their efforts in refunding overcharged fares to passengers, ensuring public convenience and trust.

She also reviewed the progress of the “Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab) campaign and urged authorities to address gaps in sanitation and municipal services.

Speaking at the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry hailed the federal government’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs7.59 per unit for industries, calling it a “transformative step” to ease the financial burden on citizens and businesses.

He described the move as “a valuable Eid gift to the nation” and praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for prioritising public welfare.

Barrister Chaudhry expressed confidence that the tariff reduction would stimulate industrial growth and contribute to Pakistan’s economic recovery. “From infrastructure to healthcare and economic relief, our policies are designed to uplift every citizen,” he stated, reaffirming the PML-N’s commitment to turning challenges into opportunities for national progress.

