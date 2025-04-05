AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
EPA Punjab receives global certification

Zahid Baig Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has reached another milestone in the field of environmental protection becoming the first institution in Pakistan to receive global certification and a no objection certificate (NOC).

A UK-accredited company has recognized EPA Punjab’s outstanding performance and awarded it the prestigious ISO 9001 certification, acknowledging the agency’s transparent, efficient, and timely operations.

Under the leadership of chief minister of Punjab, the past year has seen significant environmental protection and improvement measures which have not only been acknowledged but also validated, including afforestation and other environmental policies.

The certification highlights EPA’s rapid response capabilities, transparency, and effective operational system, meeting global standards.

The British organization has officially issued a certificate confirming that Punjab’s environmental policies align with international standards. This achievement marks a significant advancement for the country and a source of national pride on the international stage.

