Pakistan Print 2025-04-05

PM describes ZAB as ‘true champion’ of democratic values

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising yet poignant tribute that stirred both political echoes and nostalgia, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a “true champion” of democratic values.

In a message – laden with reverence – issued on the 46th death anniversary of ex-prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Sharif – once a bitter rival – spoke of late Bhutto’s profound and lasting influence on the country’s democratic framework.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto didn’t just shape a nation – he gave it a direction, a purpose, and most importantly, a democratic foundation,” said Sharif, who, despite his family’s once long-standing rivalry with the Bhutto dynasty, chose to highlight the late Bhutto’s historic contributions.

Sharif, of course, is no stranger to political feuds with the Bhutto legacy. His family’s rise in Punjab politics was in direct opposition to the Bhuttos’ stronghold, with decades of tension and battles for power shaping both families’ destinies.

But as the years have passed, and with Pakistan now mired in new political struggles, Sharif’s tribute to the man who once occupied the prime minister’s chair is as much a moment of political maturity as it is a nod to history.

Sharif did not shy away from emphasising the landmark achievement of late Bhutto’s tenure – the unanimous passage of the 1973 Constitution, which remains the bedrock of Pakistan’s democracy.

“The 1973 Constitution remains a testament to Bhutto’s vision for a just and democratic Pakistan, where every citizen’s voice is heard,” he remarked, underscoring the enduring importance of Bhutto’s legacy despite the passage of time.

Beyond local affairs, Sharif also acknowledged Bhutto’s role on the world stage, particularly in strengthening the unity of the Muslim World during a time of great geopolitical unrest.

However, while Sharif’s tribute was generous, it is impossible to overlook the complex and often tense relationship between the Bhutto and Sharif families.

For years, the Sharifs of Raiwind and the Bhuttos of GarhiKhuda Bakhsh have been locked in political rivalry, but Prime Minister Sharif’s tribute to late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is seen as a rare gesture of reconciliation.

As Pakistan grapples with its volatile political climate, the question remains: will the legacy of Bhutto and the Sharif family’s complex history continue to define the nation’s future, or will a new generation rewrite the political script?

In these uncertain times, Shehbaz Sharif’s reflection on Bhutto’s democratic vision offers a glimmer of hope for Pakistan’s fraught political landscape.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto PM Shehbaz Sharif ZAB

