PM orders probe into private Hajj 2025 quota

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: In a startling revelation that has reverberated across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a high-level inquiry into the reasons why Pakistan failed to fully utilize its private Hajj 2025 quota, resulting in disappointment for thousands of prospective pilgrims.

The decision by the prime minister to investigate the matter follows reports that the country did not fulfill essential criteria established by Saudi Arabia’s Hajj policy, a situation that may have significant implications for upcoming pilgrimages.

A notification Issued by the Cabinet Division said that a three-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the reasons behind this catastrophic failure.

The committee, led by the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, will delve deep into the bureaucratic blunders that led to the non-compliance with the Kingdom’s Hajj policy.

Joining him will be the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, both tasked with uncovering how such a monumental lapse occurred.

In January 2025, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Hajj agreement, which confirmed that a staggering 179,210 Pakistanis were to make the sacred pilgrimage this year.

The quota was to be split equally between government and private schemes. Yet, in a shocking turn of events, Pakistan failed to fully utilize its private Hajj quota, leaving many pilgrims without a chance to fulfill their religious duties.

The Inquiry, which has already sparked a heated debate, will examine why the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, responsible for coordinating with private Hajj operators, failed to meet the Kingdom’s strict pre-requisite formalities by the deadline.

The committee is also set to hold officials accountable for what can only be described as “gross negligence” that has deprived countless Pakistanis of the opportunity to take part in one of Islam’s most revered traditions.

While the notification did not specify how many seats from the private quota went unfilled, insiders are hinting that the figures could be devastatingly high.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that failure could be linked to mismanagement, delays, and a lack of coordination between government officials and the private Hajj operators.

The inquiry committee will be under intense pressure to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable. As the investigation unfolds, many are asking whether Pakistan’s officials were simply incompetent or if there was something more sinister behind this devastating oversight.

With thousands of Pakistanis now left in limbo, the spotlight is squarely on the government’s handling of one of the most sacred religious events for Muslims worldwide.

If accountability is not swiftly pursued, this scandal could tarnish Pakistan’s reputation on the global stage for years to come.

