AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 04, 2025
Markets

TSX set for near seven-month low amid US-China trade war

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 08:31pm

Canada’s main stock index fell sharply on Friday as investors reacted to mounting global trade tensions following China’s retaliatory measures against U.S. reciprocal tariffs.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 5% to 23,118.61 points, its lowest since 11 September 2024 if losses hold.

China on Friday retaliated with additional tariffs of 34% on all U.S. goods from April 10, intensifying a trade war between the two leading global economies and amplifying fears of a recession.

“There is going to be this idea that whatever U.S. does, we are going to do back the same, and that is obviously not good for the markets,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a limited set of counter measures against U.S. tariffs.

Heavyweight energy sector led the declines on TSX, falling 9.7%, as oil prices plunged 8% and are headed towards their lowest close since the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

TSX flat as markets await Trump tariff reveal

Materials sector fell 7.9%, tracking the decline in base metals, with copper on track for its biggest weekly slide since the early days of the 2020.

Gold prices fell more than 1%, as traders liquidated their bullion positions amid broader market selloffs.

Information technology stocks touched their lowest in seven months, down 3%. Celestica fell nearly 8%, the steepest drop in the sector.

On the data front, U.S. Labor Department reported a higher-than-expected job increase in March, but Trump’s tariffs may weaken the labor market as business confidence drops.

Canada’s unemployment rate ticked up in March.

Investors will also be watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at 11:25 a.m. ET for clues on the path of interest rates cuts.

