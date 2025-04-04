AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices remain at 6-month low as Trump tariffs pull markets down

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 08:24pm

LONDON: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices remained at their lowest level in nearly six months on Friday as U.S. President Trump’s “liberation day” tariffs pulled global markets down amid fears of a global recession.

The average LNG price for May delivery into north-east Asia remained unchanged from last week at $13.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the lowest level since October 11, industry sources estimated.

“The risk of a global trade war and economic slowdown is pulling down global stock markets and fears of slower growth will impact energy prices too,” said Alex Froley, senior LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

Countries around the world threatened to retaliate against Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

China announced additional tariffs of 34% on U.S. goods on Friday, the most serious escalation in a worsening trade war between Beijing and Washington.

“This is obviously not the best environment to get confronted by unseen import tariffs up to 34% for China, and 24-26% for India, South Korea and Japan,” said Klaas Dozeman, market analyst at Brainchild Commodity Intelligence.

“The widely shared opinion is that this will harm global trade and industrial production, reducing the demand for LNG even further,” he said.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices at nearly 6-month low on muted Chinese demand

Earlier tariffs have already had an impact on U.S. LNG flows to China, with no cargoes arriving in China since February 6, ICIS’s Froley said.

In Europe, Dutch and British gas prices plunged to their lowest level in over six months on Friday afternoon in line with sharp declines in oil and stock markets.

“Hedge funds with exposure to both commodities and equities sold gas heavily on Thursday to de-risk their portfolios, with oil and equities also falling,” said Martin Senior, head of LNG pricing at commodities pricing agency Argus.

“Stop losses also kicked in when the TTF (Dutch title transfer facility) fell below certain price thresholds, exacerbating losses,” he added.

The European Union, which is facing 20% tariffs, is preparing for countermeasures in response to Trump’s duties, but analysts said Europe has no choice but to keep importing U.S. LNG, ruling out that retaliatory tariffs would cover the commodity.

An indirect effect of the tariffs was a weakening of the dollar against other currencies, meaning U.S. LNG cargoes are quickly becoming cheaper compared to other origins, increasing the incentive for Europe to buy more U.S. LNG to maximize storage filling in the coming months, Dozeman said.

S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily North West Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in May on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $12.071/mmBtu on April 3, a $0.75/mmBtu discount to the May gas price at the Dutch TTF hub.

Argus assessed the price for May delivery at $12.07/mmBtu, while Spark Commodities assessed the April price at $12.044/mmBtu.

The U.S. arbitrage to north-east Asia via the Cape of Good Hope continues to incentivise U.S. cargoes to deliver to Europe, said Spark Commodities analyst Qasim Afghan.

In the LNG freight market, Atlantic rates dropped for the second week to $23,500/day on Friday, while Pacific rates rose to $26,750/day, Afghan added.

Global LNG Global LNG prices

Comments

200 characters

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices remain at 6-month low as Trump tariffs pull markets down

KSE-100 ends marginally lower after hitting record high during intra-day trading

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US criticizes Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Pakistan invites US collaboration in energy, mining sectors: Minister

Salt makers say Trump’s tariff hike ‘last nail in export coffin’

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Trump unveils first $5 million ‘gold card’ visa

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Read more stories