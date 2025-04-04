AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
Sports

Gabriel’s injury tough to digest, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 08:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday that the injury to centre back Gabriel Magalhaes was hard to digest after the Brazilian became the third player to require surgery for a hamstring injury at the North London club this season.

Gabriel, who picked up the injury in the first half of Arsenal’s 2-1 home win over Fulham on Tuesday, will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. Wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli had also undergone similar surgeries earlier in the campaign.

Gabriel has been Arsenal’s lynchpin in defence alongside William Saliba, with the 27-year-old Brazil international’s injury coming at a time when the club are already without defenders Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, trailing leaders Liverpool by 12 points with eight matches remaining.

“Well it was a tough one to digest as we just got Bukayo back. The team reacted like it has reacted all season. He’s going to be out for a while,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game at Everton.

“I don’t think it’s specific to Arsenal and it’s very difficult to put it into just one motive. We’ve had four and they are completely different,” he replied when asked about the hamstring injuries at the club.

“We have to react to those things and it means other players are going to have chances to play.”

Arteta said there is a chance defenders White and Jurrien Timber could be available to play against 15th-placed Everton, but a decision will be made early on Saturday.

It will also be Arsenal’s last game at Goodison Park, with Everton set to leave at the season’s end for their new venue at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Arteta said it will be a “very special” occasion, having captained Everton during his time at the club between 2005-2011.

“A lot of history between the clubs and with a manager who has just come back now and for David (Moyes) as well. It’s never easy to come back for a second time,” the Spaniard added.

Arteta, who was a former assistant coach at Manchester City, was also asked about 33-year-old Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne announcing his departure from the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

“I rank him up there. He is one of the best players in the Premier League. (I’ve) Never seen a player that can deliver that precisely at that high speed,” Arteta said.

