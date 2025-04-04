AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Meta’s content moderation contractor cuts 2,000 jobs in Barcelona

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 06:49pm

MADRID/BARCELONA: Canadian-based tech company Telus is dismissing as many as 2,000 people from its content moderation centre in Barcelona after Facebook owner Meta Platforms severed its contract, local unions CCOO and UGT said.

The company - operating locally as CCC Barcelona Digital Services - emailed its workers on Thursday placing them on gardening leave. It said it was taking the action after a client suspended its contract.

The email, which Reuters had access to, did not specify who the client was, but UGT and CCOO said Telus’ client was Meta.

One former and one current employee, who requested anonymity as they signed non-disclosure agreements, said the team was moderating content for Meta.

“Our clients are diversifying their presence and transferring their services to other locations,” Telus said, adding it would provide support to all the affected team members.

A Meta spokesperson said the company has moved the services that were being performed from Barcelona to other locations and the company is not reducing its content review efforts.

Meta invested billions and hired thousands of content moderators globally over the years to police sensitive content, but in January it scrapped its U.S. fact-checking programme, following the election of President Donald Trump.

It also said it will stop proactively scanning for hate speech and other types of rule-breaking, reviewing such posts only in response to user reports.

Employees were placed on leave, with full salaries but no work to carry out, while Telus negotiates severance with unions, the email sent to workers said.

The company suspended its operations at noon on Thursday and asked employees at work to leave the office, located in Barcelona’s landmark Glories tower downtown.

The team in Barcelona included content moderation services in Catalan, Dutch, French, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish, according to the former employee.

Telus has other content moderation centres in countries such as Bulgaria, Colombia and Portugal that used to collaborate with the staff in Barcelona, the current employee said.

facebook Barcelona jobs Metals digital services cut jobs

Comments

200 characters

Meta’s content moderation contractor cuts 2,000 jobs in Barcelona

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US criticizes Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Salt makers say Trump’s tariff hike ‘last nail in export coffin’

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

Brent tumbles 8% below $65 as China retaliates with tariffs on U.S.

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Read more stories