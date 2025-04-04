AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye says any Ukraine peace deal hard to digest, but better than more death

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:27pm

BRUSSELS: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Reuters on Friday that any potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be “difficult to digest” but still better than the alternative of more death and destruction.

Turkiye, a NATO member, has maintained cordial ties with both Kyiv and Moscow since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It has voiced support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and provided it with military help, while opposing sanctions on Russia.

In an interview on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Fidan said Turkiye supported a U.S. initiative to seek an end to the war in Ukraine, but that it was not easy to reach a deal.

The sides remained a “little bit far away” from reaching an agreement, he told Reuters.

Asked about potential security guarantees for Ukraine, Fidan said Europe could not provide sufficient guarantees on its own without U.S. support, but added that a deterrence factor was needed for the fighting not to restart.

Vatican’s foreign minister discusses Ukraine with Russia’s Lavrov

The prospect of ending the war has also heightened Turkiye’s role in regional security, making it a key potential partner in the restructuring of Europe’s security architecture, as European powers scramble to bolster their own defences and seek guarantees for Ukraine under any forthcoming peace deal.

Ukraine has said Turkiye would be an important guarantor for security, and Ankara has said it would consider joining a peace initiative on the ground, though it has said details of such a mission were still not clear.

Turkiye has repeatedly offered to host Russia and Ukraine for possible peace talks, after hosting initial talks in 2022.

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy changes on transatlantic security, Fidan said this could be an opportunity for Europe to be more independent after its “huge dependency” on the United States since the Cold War.

Fidan said he was also hopeful that Trump’s “problem-solving techniques” and his new administration would be able to find a solution for the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Turkiye’s defence industry over its acquisition of Russian S-400 defence systems in 2019.

Russia Ukraine Russia conflict Turkiye Hakan Fidan Ukraine peace deal Ukraine ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye says any Ukraine peace deal hard to digest, but better than more death

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US criticizes Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Salt makers say Trump’s tariff hike ‘last nail in export coffin’

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

Brent tumbles 8% below $65 as China retaliates with tariffs on U.S.

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Read more stories