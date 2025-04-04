AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s forex reserves gain for fourth week, hit near-five-month high

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a fourth consecutive week and stood at a near-five-month high of $665.4 billion as of March 28, data released by the central bank on Friday showed.

The reserves rose by $6.6 billion in the reporting week, after having increased by a cumulative $20.1 billion in the prior three weeks.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank’s intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

In the week to which the reserves data pertains, the rupee gained 0.6% week-on-week, largely on the back of the return of foreign investors to the Indian equity market.

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise to over four-month high

The exodus of foreign money from Indian stocks and a spell of dollar strength had kept the rupee under pressure over the last few months, but a recent reversal of those factors has helped the rupee claw back some losses.

The rupee closed at 85.2350 per dollar, ending stronger on the day and up 0.3% on the week, adding to a 2% gain over the last fortnight.

Forex reserves include India’s Reserve tranche position at the International Monetary Fund.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
--------------------------------------------------
                            March 28     March 21
                               2025         2025
--------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      565,014      558,856
Gold                          77,793       77,275
SDRs                          18,176       18,240
Reserve Tranche Position       4,413        4,429
--------------------------------------------------
Total                        665,396      658,800
--------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s forex reserves gain for fourth week, hit near-five-month high

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US criticizes Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Salt makers say Trump’s tariff hike ‘last nail in export coffin’

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

Brent tumbles 8% below $65 as China retaliates with tariffs on U.S.

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Read more stories