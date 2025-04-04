AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian stocks end week lower as IT, commodity shares tank on recession fears

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 04:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares ended the week lower on Friday, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping retaliatory tariffs that intensified a global trade war and stoked recessionary fears.

Information technology and commodity stocks led declines due to their high exposure to the U.S. economy and global growth.

The Nifty 50 fell 2.61% to 22,904.45 for the week and the BSE Sensex dropped 2.65% to 75,364.69. The indexes declined 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively, on the day.

While Trump’s tariffs were much higher than anticipated, Indian markets were little scathed on Thursday, buoyed by optimism around a relatively lower levy rate on the country, at 26%, compared to other major emerging economies giving it a competitive edge.

“That is more (of a) narrative than reality,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer of Fident Asset Management.

India being relatively less impacted than other Asian countries is a “thin silver lining to a dark cloud”, said Emkay Global Financial Services.

Dadheech said India cannot be insulated from negative sentiment and be an exception to a global sell-off.

Indian shares endure US tariff jolt; relatively lower duties limit losses

The IT index slid 9.2%, posting its biggest weekly drop in five years, on worries that a potential recession in the U.S. economy could derail the recovery in technology spending.

Metals and energy stocks plunged 7.5% and 3.8%, respectively, as concerns over global growth hit base metals and crude oil prices.

Drugmakers had a tumultuous week. The stocks jumped on Thursday as the sector was exempted from tariffs, but the optimism was short-lived with Trump threatening to levy tariffs at “levels never seen before.”

The pharma index dropped 4% on Friday, losing 2.7% during the week.

The broader mid-cap and small-cap indexes slipped 2% and 2.6% for the week.

Bucking the trend, financials rose on the day, with HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance jumping 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively. They were among top three Nifty gainers.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian stocks end week lower as IT, commodity shares tank on recession fears

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US criticizes Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Salt makers say Trump’s tariff hike ‘last nail in export coffin’

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

Brent tumbles 8% below $65 as China retaliates with tariffs on U.S.

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Read more stories