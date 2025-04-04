Sarmaaya Financials partners with Islamabad United as Financial Literacy Partner: Empowering Pakistan’s Future with Financial Literacy

Sarmaaya Financials is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Islamabad United, the most successful franchise in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) history and the winner of the first, third and ninth editions of the tournament.

This collaboration, officially signed at a ceremony on Thursday, marks a groundbreaking initiative in Pakistan’s journey toward financial literacy and empowerment.

This alliance aims to merge the world of sports and finance, offering a unique opportunity to engage millions of Pakistanis with valuable financial knowledge. Through this collaboration, Sarmaaya Financials seeks to inspire and educate cricket fans across Pakistan by introducing financial literacy programs in an engaging and accessible manner.

A new era for financial literacy in Pakistan

At its core, Sarmaaya Financials is dedicated to making financial literacy available to people from all walks of life. Offering services such as cutting-edge tools for asset and investment management like Zar, expert insights on financial markets, and transformative training for financial literacy, Sarmaaya is transforming how Pakistanis engage with finance.

By partnering with Islamabad United, Sarmaaya now has the opportunity to bring these crucial financial education tools to millions of cricket enthusiasts.

Islamabad United, as one of the most popular and successful PSL franchises, provides the ideal platform to connect with Pakistan’s vast cricket-loving audience. This partnership will help Sarmaaya introduce financial education, allowing fans to learn essential concepts about investing, money management, and personal finance through the lens of cricket.

Leveraging Cricket to promote financial literacy

Cricket is Pakistan’s passion, and Islamabad United’s success story is a perfect match for Sarmaaya’s mission. With Islamabad United’s wide fanbase and Sarmaaya’s expertise in financial education, the collaboration promises to create a series of fan engagement campaigns, interactive workshops, and digital activations aimed at empowering fans with financial knowledge.

The key focus is to make financial literacy fun and approachable, using the widespread appeal of cricket to make financial concepts easier to understand. Through interactive sessions, fans will learn about personal finance, making smart financial decisions, and understanding how to invest for the future.

This partnership will also help Pakistanis overcome financial challenges by encouraging a shift from saving alone to making informed investments. As Sarmaaya Financials continues to promote its vision of financial empowerment, the collaboration will help ensure that millions of fans are not just passionate about cricket but also about securing their financial future.

Strengthening Pakistan’s financial ecosystem

This partnership is more than just about financial education; it is about creating a financially empowered Pakistan. As the country continues to grow, citizens must be equipped with the skills needed to manage their finances wisely. By working together with Islamabad United, Sarmaaya Financials is helping build a sustainable financial ecosystem that will have long-lasting effects on the nation’s future.

The partnership will not only help increase financial literacy across the country but also encourage investment participation. As Pakistan’s population grows, financial awareness becomes an essential tool for navigating the complexities of the economy and the financial markets.

Through this collaboration, Sarmaaya aims to ensure that more Pakistanis are confident in making decisions that positively impact their financial well-being.

CEO messages

Speaking on the collaboration, Sarmaaya Financials’ CEO Laeeq Ahmad shared his excitement:

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Islamabad United. This collaboration is a significant milestone in our journey towards democratizing financial knowledge in Pakistan. By teaming up with the most successful franchise in PSL, we aim to bring financial literacy to millions of fans and empower them with the tools they need to secure a better financial future.”

Adding to the vision, Sarmaaya Financials’ Chief Investment Officer Syed Muhammad Faraz remarked:

“At Sarmaaya, our core mission is to make investing and wealth creation accessible for everyone. Partnering with Islamabad United allows us to reach a diverse audience and simplify complex financial concepts through relatable, cricket-inspired education. We believe that informed investing can transform lives, and this partnership is a bold step toward empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to take control of their financial futures.”

To mark the start of this collaboration, Islamabad United’s CEO Ahsan Latif said

“We are thrilled to partner with Sarmaaya in this exciting venture to promote financial literacy in Pakistan. At Islamabad United, we are always looking for ways to make a positive impact on our fans and the community built around the principle of 4 Es – Excellence, Empowerment, Education and Environment. This collaboration will not only allow us to engage with our passionate fanbase in new ways but also empower them with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions. Together with Sarmaaya, we are committed to making financial education accessible and relatable, helping millions secure a brighter and more prosperous future.”

A bright future ahead

As the partnership between Sarmaaya Financials and Islamabad United unfolds, the future looks incredibly promising for both financial education and fan engagement in Pakistan. The collaboration will act as a model for how sports and finance can intersect to create positive change and inspire the nation.

Together, Sarmaaya and Islamabad United are working towards a financially literate Pakistan, where individuals are empowered to make sound financial decisions for themselves and their families. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting journey for both parties and as it continues to grow, it promises to make a meaningful impact on the country’s financial landscape.

This partnership is not just about teaching people how to save or invest, but about creating a nationwide movement where financial literacy is valued and accessible to all. Sarmaaya Financials and Islamabad United are setting the stage for a new era of financial empowerment in Pakistan.

Stay tuned for more updates and upcoming initiatives as Sarmaaya Financials and Islamabad United work together to build a brighter, more financially literate Pakistan.