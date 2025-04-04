AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.44%)
BOP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.84%)
FCCL 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FLYNG 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
HUBC 142.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 227.56 Decreased By ▼ -7.12 (-3.03%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 186.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.30 (-2.76%)
PRL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.75%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.02%)
SEARL 101.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
SSGC 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
SYM 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.75%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,812 Increased By 5 (0.04%)
BR30 38,918 Decreased By -785.6 (-1.98%)
KSE100 119,071 Increased By 133.1 (0.11%)
KSE30 36,847 Increased By 90.7 (0.25%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble little changed amid global forex turbulence

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 02:23pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble was little changed against the US dollar and China’s yuan on Friday, amid turbulence in global forex markets caused by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which triggered a plunge in global financial markets.

By 0910 GMT, the rouble was flat at 84.20 against the dollar in the over-the-counter market. The Russian currency is up about 25% against the dollar this year, mostly on expectations of easing geopolitical tensions.

The dollar index, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major peers, plunged 1.9% on April 2, its worst day since November 2022, following the tariffs announcement.

“The rouble has immunity to global currency fluctuations,” BCS Express brokerage analysts said.

Russian rouble weakens slightly amid geopolitical uncertainty

“Barriers on cross-border capital flows limit international speculators’ activity while sanctions cut Russia-US trade to the lowest level since 1992. Therefore, the sensitivity of the rouble’s exchange rate is low,” they added.

The rouble did not react to a 2% fall in oil prices on Friday as Russia’s main export commodity was on track for the worst week in months on concerns over the global trade war.

Against the Chinese yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble was also flat at 11.58 on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble little changed amid global forex turbulence

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

US criticizes Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

Oil prices head for lowest close since depths of pandemic

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

US imposes 29pc tariff on Pakistan

Read more stories