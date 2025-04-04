AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.88%)
BOP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
CNERGY 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
FCCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.33%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
FLYNG 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
HUBC 144.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 62.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.34%)
OGDC 231.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-1.57%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PAEL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
POWER 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PPL 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.33%)
PRL 37.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.46%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
SEARL 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SSGC 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.41%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TRG 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.77%)
WAVESAPP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.59%)
BR100 12,923 Increased By 116.1 (0.91%)
BR30 39,341 Decreased By -362.2 (-0.91%)
KSE100 119,731 Increased By 792.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 37,075 Increased By 318.6 (0.87%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe markets extend losses after tariff rout

AFP Published 04 Apr, 2025 01:58pm

PARIS: European equities opened in the red on Friday, extending losses after US President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive sparked a global stock market rout.

Paris shed 0.9 percent to 7,533.26 points, Frankfurt fell 0.7 percent to 21,566.33 and London also dropped 0.7 percent to 8,416.32.

Trump’s harsher-than-expected “Liberation Day” levies sent shockwaves through markets on Thursday, with Wall Street suffering its worst day since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and the dollar tanking against major peers.

The Paris CAC 40 of blue-chip stocks closed 3.3 percent lower on Thursday while Frankfurt’s DAX fell 3.0 percent and London’s FTSE 100 had more limited losses of 1.6 percent.

European stock futures fall over 2% after Trump’s tariff announcement

British goods face a 10 percent tariff, lower than the 20 percent Trump is imposing on the European Union.

“The global economy has now entered a dark tunnel. No one knows what’s next,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

European equities

Comments

200 characters

Europe markets extend losses after tariff rout

PSX hits record high as KSE-100 crosses 120,000 amid electricity tariff cut

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

US imposes 29pc tariff on Pakistan

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Oil set for worst week in months over Trump’s new tariffs

Power rate cut gets cautious welcome from FPCCI

Read more stories