Europe markets extend losses after tariff rout

PARIS: European equities opened in the red on Friday, extending losses after US President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive sparked a global stock market rout.

Paris shed 0.9 percent to 7,533.26 points, Frankfurt fell 0.7 percent to 21,566.33 and London also dropped 0.7 percent to 8,416.32.

Trump’s harsher-than-expected “Liberation Day” levies sent shockwaves through markets on Thursday, with Wall Street suffering its worst day since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and the dollar tanking against major peers.

The Paris CAC 40 of blue-chip stocks closed 3.3 percent lower on Thursday while Frankfurt’s DAX fell 3.0 percent and London’s FTSE 100 had more limited losses of 1.6 percent.

European stock futures fall over 2% after Trump’s tariff announcement

British goods face a 10 percent tariff, lower than the 20 percent Trump is imposing on the European Union.

“The global economy has now entered a dark tunnel. No one knows what’s next,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.