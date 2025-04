KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Friday, weighed down by weaker Chicago soyoil and crude oil prices as US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs kicked into high gear a global trade war that threatens to stoke inflation and stall growth.

Malaysian palm oil falls

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 92 ringgit, or 2.05%, to 4,397 ringgit ($993.67) a metric ton in early trade.

The contract fell 0.62% on Thursday.