Tariffs, tensions and trade wars reloaded

In a move that reverberated across international markets, the U.S. administration under Donald Trump announced a sweeping tariff initiative in April 2025, signaling a significant shift in American trade policy. Branded the “Liberation Day” initiative, the policy introduces a baseline ten percent universal tariff on all imported goods. However, the real jolt came with the addition of “reciprocal tariffs”—extra duties on countries deemed to have historically imposed unfair trade barriers on U.S. exports. These reciprocal tariffs vary in magnitude and are designed to mirror the protectionist policies of exporting nations.

For Pakistan, the repercussions are stark. The country now faces a total tariff of 29 percent on its exports to the U.S.—10 percent as part of the universal tariff and an additional 19 percent imposed in response to Pakistan’s tariff on American goods. Other Asian countries are facing similarly steep levies, with Vietnam at 46 percent, China at 44 percent, Bangladesh at 37 percent, India at t26 percent, and Cambodia at 49 percent, while nations like Malaysia and Indonesia are being taxed between 17 to 25 percent.

This aggressive stance recalls historical precedents such as the 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which deepened the Great Depression by prompting global retaliation and slashing world trade. More recently, the U.S.–China trade war from 2018 to 2020 disrupted supply chains, led to higher consumer prices and stifled global growth. For Pakistan, which exported $5.1 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2024—primarily textiles and apparel—the implications are potentially devastating. The higher tariffs threaten to reduce competitiveness, trigger order cancellations, and cause factory slowdowns. Even though some competitors like Vietnam and Bangladesh are facing even higher tariffs, the cumulative effect of diminished global demand and tighter margins could hit all exporting nations hard.

The consequences of the new U.S. trade policy go far beyond bilateral trade tensions. It marks a potential turning point in the global trading system. De-globalization, already gaining momentum in the post-COVID world, may accelerate as countries pivot towards regional trade blocs and pursue economic self-reliance. Consumers worldwide could face rising prices in sectors like electronics, apparel, and automobiles, adding to inflationary pressures even in nations not directly impacted by the tariffs. Additionally, global corporations may redirect investment flows away from high-tariff economies toward more favorable markets, altering established manufacturing landscapes.

There is also a growing risk of escalation. Big economies like China and India are thinking about hitting back, which could lead to a back-and-forth trade war. That kind of fight might hurt the global economy and shake investor confidence. Global organizations like the World Trade Organization could lose more power as countries start acting on their own, putting the long-standing system of fair international trade at risk.

In response, several countries are already preparing their countermoves. China has hinted at retaliatory tariffs targeting U.S. agriculture. India, Japan, and Vietnam are exploring diplomatic avenues to negotiate tariff relief, possibly offering trade-offs in other sectors. Meanwhile, businesses are rethinking supply chain strategies, shifting production to lower-tariff countries, or considering direct investments in the U.S. to avoid duties.

Experts are ringing alarm bells. Goldman Sachs and S&P Global have downgraded U.S. growth forecasts, citing inflation risks and potential retaliation. The Economist has dubbed the tariffs a “twenty-first-century Smoot-Hawley,” while the former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warns of global losses in the trillions of dollars. Yet amid the doom and gloom, analysts note that countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, if swift and strategic, could turn vulnerability into opportunity. For Pakistan, the situation presents a mix of challenges and opportunities. While the immediate outlook is tough, the crisis could serve as a catalyst for long-overdue economic reforms. Lowering energy costs, streamlining regulations, and diversifying exports beyond textiles could help Pakistan handle the challenges and come out stronger.

For Pakistan, the road ahead demands urgency and strategic clarity. In the short term, the country could initiate negotiations with the U.S. to seek exemptions or reductions in the tariff rates. In the medium to longer term, it must pivot towards market diversification and competitiveness enhancement. Identifying and expanding into alternative markets to reduce reliance on U.S. imports and investing in quality improvements and cost efficiencies to maintain appeal in the U.S. market despite higher tariffs will play a key role in shaping the trade relationship between the two countries.