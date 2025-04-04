IK’s release: Shibli rebuffs reports of backchannel talks

ISLAMABAD: Senator Shibli Faraz – a close aide of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan – on Thursday denied reports suggesting that he had been directed by the imprisoned party founding chairman to initiate backchannel talks with the powerful military establishment aimed at securing his release.

Talking to journalists, Faraz, who is also the opposition leader in Senate, emphasised that he had not met Khan in over six months, citing continued restrictions by Adiala Jail authorities despite court orders allowing such meetings.

“Until I hear directly from my leader, Imran Khan, I cannot comment on any of this speculation,” Faraz stated, distancing himself from the swirling rumors.

This latest development follows a recent meeting at Adiala Jail, where Khan reportedly issued these directives with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his adviser Barrister Saif to task Faraz for holding talks with the military for his release.

According to sources close to the matter, the duo managed to persuade Khan to consider opening a dialogue with the military leadership, initiating what they described as a potential backchannel communication to explore the possibility of Khan’s release.

However, Sheikh Waqas Akram, the PTI spokesman, quickly shot down the claims, calling them “purely speculative” and accusing certain factions within the media as well as the government of stirring up controversy for their own interests.

“These reports are without any foundation,” Akram maintained.

Faraz also took the opportunity to address growing concerns over the apparent defiance of court orders at Adiala Jail, where Khan is being held.

He accused the Adiala Jail superintendent of flouting the rulings of three separate high court justices, underscoring the need for respecting court orders.

The spotlight also fell on Hammad Azhar, a senior PTI leader from Punjab who recently stepped down from his party positions.

Faraz regretted over Azhar’s resignation, calling him an “educated leader” and dismissing rumors of internal divisions within the party.

Faraz emphasised that Azhar’s decision was not due to any disagreement with Imran Khan’s decisions or leadership, reinforcing the notion that there was no rift within the party.

In comments that seemed to touch on PTI’s fractured national identity, Faraz suggested that regional dynamics should be acknowledged and respected.

“Every province has its own political reality,” he said, urging against interference from external political forces.

Imran Khan, a former cricketing legend turned politician, has been at the centre of the country’s political upheaval since his removed from office in April 2022 – which the party says was done by the military on the dictations from the then Joe Biden Administration.

The PTI remains in disarray following his arrest in late 2023, with the ex-prime minister facing multiple legal challenges, which the party says are all politically motivated.

Amidst this turmoil, speculation continues to swirl about possible negotiations between Khan’s camp and the military establishment, which has long been a dominant force in the country’s politics.

With each new twist in the saga, Pakistan finds itself caught in a dramatic tug-of-war between the powerful military, political elites, and a deeply divided public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025