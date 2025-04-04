Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Security arrangements in Eid-ul-Fitr: IG Punjab commends police force

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:22am

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, has commended the police force for their excellent security arrangements during the Eid-ul-Fitr days. IG Punjab said that the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, DPOs, traffic officers, and senior officers remained in the field.

Thanks to effective patrolling, monitoring, and coordinated security arrangements, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated peacefully.

Actions continued against individuals involved in activities like one wheeling, aerial firing, drug dealing, and kite flying. According to details, during Eid-ul-Fitr, 147 lawbreakers involved in one wheeling were arrested, and 135 cases were registered across the province, including Lahore.

Seven lawbreakers involved in aerial firing were arrested, 12 cases were registered, and illegal weapons were recovered. During the Eid holidays, 203 drug dealers were arrested, and 199 cases were registered. From the drug dealers, more than 39 kilograms of charas, 03 kilograms of heroin, nearly 2 kilograms of ice, and 4,000 litres of alcohol were recovered.

In violation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act, 101 suspects were arrested, and 98 cases were registered. From those involved in kite flying, 1,000 kites and 85 spools of kite thread were recovered. During Eid-ul-Fitr, in Lahore, 108 lawbreakers were arrested for one wheeling, and 97 cases were registered. Two lawbreakers were arrested for aerial firing, and cases were filed.

In Lahore, 20 people were arrested for violating the Kite Flying Act, and 18 cases were registered. During the Eid days, in Lahore, 43 drug dealers were arrested, cases were registered, and a large quantity of drugs was recovered.

