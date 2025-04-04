Eid cleanliness operation completed successfully

FAISALABAD: On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation was successfully completed under the Suthra Punjab Programme.

14,632 tons of garbage were disposed of during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr from all four districts of the division managed by the Faisalabad Waste Management Company.

Under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Waste Management Company Rauf Ahmed, field officers and subordinate staff were on duty to provide sanitation facilities to citizens during the Eid holidays.

This year, for the first time, excellent cleanliness arrangements were made across Punjab on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Water sprinkling and liming were ensured in mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards Before Eid prayers, all commercial markets were cleaned of all types of garbage.

As part of the effective cleanliness measures, the helpline 1139 was also kept active for the convenience of citizens. While in continuation of the public awareness campaign, scholars highlighted the importance of cleanliness in their Eid sermons and informational pamphlets were also distributed outside public parks, mosques and Eidgahs by social mobilizers.

CEO FWMC Rauf Ahmed thanked the citizens for their cooperation in the success of the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation. He said that our workers deserve congratulations for conducting a successful cleanliness operation, who worked day and night to keep the cities and villages clean.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025