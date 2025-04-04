Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-04

Eid cleanliness operation completed successfully

Press Release Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:22am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

FAISALABAD: On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation was successfully completed under the Suthra Punjab Programme.

14,632 tons of garbage were disposed of during the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr from all four districts of the division managed by the Faisalabad Waste Management Company.

Under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Waste Management Company Rauf Ahmed, field officers and subordinate staff were on duty to provide sanitation facilities to citizens during the Eid holidays.

This year, for the first time, excellent cleanliness arrangements were made across Punjab on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Water sprinkling and liming were ensured in mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards Before Eid prayers, all commercial markets were cleaned of all types of garbage.

As part of the effective cleanliness measures, the helpline 1139 was also kept active for the convenience of citizens. While in continuation of the public awareness campaign, scholars highlighted the importance of cleanliness in their Eid sermons and informational pamphlets were also distributed outside public parks, mosques and Eidgahs by social mobilizers.

CEO FWMC Rauf Ahmed thanked the citizens for their cooperation in the success of the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation. He said that our workers deserve congratulations for conducting a successful cleanliness operation, who worked day and night to keep the cities and villages clean.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Suthra Punjab Programme Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Eid ul Fitr 2025 cleanliness operation FWMC

Comments

200 characters

Eid cleanliness operation completed successfully

US imposes 29pc tariff on Pakistan

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Power rate cut gets cautious welcome from FPCCI

KPK, Balochistan: Afghan refugees’ repatriation begins

Industry hails power tariff cut but calls for more

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra approves Rs1.9 negative adjustment for Q2FY25

PM suspends PARC Chairman, PCCC president

IK optimistic about his release prospects

First phase of cotton cultivation successfully completed

Murad orders faster completion of Jam Sadiq, Quiadabad Interchanges

Read more stories