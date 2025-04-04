Murad orders faster completion of Jam Sadiq, Quiadabad Interchanges

KARACHI: In a decisive effort to accelerate Karachi’s ongoing infrastructure projects, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Shahrah-e-Bhutto to personally inspect the progress of several under-construction key points, including the Jam Sadiq Interchange, Quaidabad Interchange, and the Shahrah-e-Bhutto expansion plan.

Accompanied by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the Jam Sadiq Interchange, Quaidabad Interchange, and the Shahrah-e-Bhutto expansion plan.

During his inspection, the chief minister directed the project director to expedite the pace of work to ensure timely completion. “The Eid holidays are over, and now it’s time to get things moving at full speed,” he stated to the project team.

CM orders completion of Jam Sadiq interchange

Jam Sadiq Interchanges: One of the primary focus of the Chief Minister’s visit was the Jam Sadiq Interchange, a crucial traffic corridor initially projected to take three months to complete. However, the CM issued a strict directive to finish it within two months, emphasising the importance of alleviating congestion in the area.

While on-site, Shah also reviewed the progress of the under-construction roundabout near the Causeway on Shahrah-e-Bhutto, ordering its early completion. He instructed authorities to seek solutions for improving traffic flow towards DHA and Ayesha Masjid, ensuring seamless movement for residents and commuters.

Expansion of Shahrah-e-Bhutto: In a major development, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah outlined an ambitious plan to connect Shahrah-e-Bhutto to the Karachi Seaport within the next three years. “This connection will play a critical role in ensuring efficient transport of goods across Pakistan,” he explained.

The project aims to link the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) with Shahrah-e-Bhutto, significantly improving logistics and reducing congestion in the city. Murad Ali Shah visited the Yellow Line Jam Sadiq Bridge and directed the Minister of Information & Transport Sharjeel Memon to complete the project within the next two months. He instructed officials to prepare detailed drawings for proposed traffic solutions, which will be discussed in an upcoming meeting scheduled for either Thursday or Wednesday.

Quaidabad Interchange: Before heading to the Quaidabad Interchange, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah personally paid the toll tax at the Shahrah-e-Bhutto Toll Plaza, setting an example of compliance. During his visit to the Quaidabad Interchange, Murad Ali Shah learned that the entry and exit ramps had been completed, and the interchange is expected to be operational by the end of April or the first week of May. He stressed the urgency of opening it to traffic as soon as possible to facilitate commuters.

The Chief Minister also ordered an acceleration of construction work on the four-kilometre Elevated Road from Quaidabad to Samo Goth, which is essential for preserving the human settlement at Samo Goth.

As Karachi’s urban infrastructure undergoes rapid transformation, the chief minister’s visit highlights the Sindh government’s commitment to expediting key projects that will enhance traffic flow and connectivity in Pakistan’s largest city.

