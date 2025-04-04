First phase of cotton cultivation successfully completed

LAHORE: Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has stated that the first phase of cotton cultivation has been successfully completed. For the first time in the country’s history, a campaign for early cotton sowing was launched, yielding encouraging results.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding the ongoing cotton cultivation campaign at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Sarfraz Hussain Magasi; Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab, Shabbir Ahmad Khan; Chairman of the National Seed Authority, Dr. Asif Ali; Vice Chancellor of MNS University of Agriculture, Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana; Director Generals of Agriculture Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahlon, Abdul Qayyum, Dr. Amir Rasool, and Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman; Consultant to the Agriculture Department Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali; President of Kisan Ittehad, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar; Cotton Expert, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha; along with officers from the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo further emphasized that the special campaign for cotton revival is being appreciated at all levels. In the first phase, over 80% of the set target for cotton sowing has been achieved, and if the momentum continues, the target will be nearly met within the next two to three days. He added that over 3.5 million acres of land in Punjab will be cultivated with cotton this season. To support cotton sowing and production targets, the Chief Minister, Punjab has announced a special incentive package. He also mentioned that the second phase of cotton sowing will continue until April 30. Both the Agriculture Department and farmers are committed to achieving the cultivation targets. Monitoring is underway to ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs in the markets.

