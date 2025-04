ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the 4th inter-ministerial meeting on investment project proposals with friendly countries.

SAPM Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries for Foreign Affairs, Petroleum, IT, and Economic Affairs, chairman NHA, special secretary Finance and Petroleum, and senior officials from SIFC, MoFA, Communications, and other departments attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025