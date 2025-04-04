IK optimistic about his release prospects

ISLAMABAD: The imprisoned ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed optimism about his release from prison, vowing to celebrate the next Eid with masses and claiming that the “dark clouds” hanging over the country would soon dissipate.

In a defiant post on X, Khan, who remains behind bars for over a year now in what his party says “politically motivated cases”, said, “I have complete faith in Allah Almighty that the dark clouds overshadowing Pakistan will soon evaporate, and our struggle will bear fruit.”

“I am confident that God will grant me success, and I will celebrate the next Eid with my people,” said a defiant Khan, who was not allowed to offer Eid prayers by the authorities for the third consecutive time.

IK not allowed to attend Eid prayers on security concerns

Khan, whose party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), continues to challenge the current political order, also took a sharp jab at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that the “orderly prime minister” was obsessed with clinging to power.

“The military-backed Shehbaz Sharif-led regime knows that the moment I walk out of prison, their illegitimate rule will crumble. That’s why they are relentlessly trying to break me,” Khan said, clearly pointing to the looming power struggle at the heart of the country’s political elite.

Khan, who has been locked up for over a year now, voiced frustration over his restricted access to political meetings, implying that the powerful military establishment fears his party is preparing to launch a political offensive that could undermine their tight grip on power.

He also took aim at the increasingly draconian conditions of his detention, claiming he was denied the chance to speak to his children in England on Eid, marking the latest in a series of emotional and controversial claims about his imprisonment.

“I have only spoken to my sons twice in the last seven months. Now, once again, I’m being denied contact with them for several weeks. I was supposed to speak to them on Eid, but even that was not allowed,” he lamented.

But perhaps most striking was Khan’s accusation that his medical needs were being ignored, despite repeated requests.

“My physician has not been allowed to examine me, despite court orders,” he said, calling out the government’s blatant disregard for judicial rulings.

“These actions are being carried out in flagrant violation of court orders. But since the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the judiciary is no longer independent, and no one is held accountable,” he lamented.

In a defiant fashion, Khan concluded his post with a passionate reaffirmation of his principles: “Everything I am doing is solely for the welfare of my nation…I have never bowed before anyone, nor will I ever do so. I will never compromise on my principles and will fight for my people’s cause till my last breath.”

As the political standoff between Khan, the military, and the civilian government deepens, his words resonate with his supporters, many of whom continue to rally for his release.

However, the larger question remains whether his persistence will lead to a breakthrough – or if his relentless fight for justice will only add fuel to the fire of Pakistan’s ever-simmering political crisis.

