PARTLY FACETIOUS: As the Lady of the House she does wield power

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, during recent meetings with his loyalists, reportedly held his Third Wife’s hand, to tell his supporters to shut up and not to put up.”

“Given mounting criticism against her, with many of his diehard supporters not supportive of her, and need I add some statements that are attributed to one of his sisters lay the entire blame for all the cases against him on her, her five children, her ex-husband, her friend……”

“Shut up, as the Lady of the House she does wield power.”

“Even though the House is now a one cell….”

“Well an address has a House no, street number, so the two are now resident in the Street – Adiala Jail – and the house number is the cell number and…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Does that mean Gandapur’s days are numbered?”

“I don’t see anyone whose name begins with an Ain (24th letter of the alphabet) staying the course.”

“Does Aleema start with an Ain or an…”

“Shut up. You know this obsession with Ain is only for appointments/ selections, it doesn’t apply to family and friends and…”

“Hmmm anyway for your information or shall we say the information of all loyalists of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless a wife is not always chosen on merit and…wait let me finish even one chosen on merit, for spirituality or wealth or whatever, is usually selected by the parents and not by the groom…..the groom is more guided by other factors….”

“Let me remind you that the groom in his thirties selected Jemima, and in his 60s The Third Wife.”

“Remember the Lionel Richie song – not once, twice a lady.”

“It was not once, not twice, three times a lady…”

“And she is his third wife, but anyway did you note that as one man resurfaced another went under the surface.”

“I don’t understand…”

“The Brown Pope has resurfaced – going to the house of Shaheed army officials, it was the lead in PTC and private channels and no Atta Tarar.”

“OH, so you reckon Information is the third cap bestowed on the Brown Pope…”

“Well, if he has to put up with Talal Chaudhary and Pervez Khattack….”

“PK is cowed down, hasn’t appeared on the scene, now TC considers himself top cat, so….”

“Don’t be facetious.”

