Gold prices at new record highs

Published 04 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices further rose to new historic highs on Thursday, as global market inched closer to $ 3,100 per ounce, traders said.

Following Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the local market resumed gold trading at new highs of Rs 325,500 per tola and Rs 279, 063 per 10 grams.

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association quoted an increase in gold prices by Rs 500 and Rs 428, respectively.

International market edged higher by $ 5, settling for fresh record levels of $ 3,089 per ounce while silver was selling at unchanged $ 34.10 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also held steady at Rs 3,580 per tola and Rs 3,069 per 10 grams, according to the association.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

