Beverages, cotton bales: FBR decides to install production line counter system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to install production counting system across the beverage industry and cotton bales counting system within the textile sector.

This is one of the FBR’s efforts to check evasion of taxes in the beverage sector through counting of actual production in the beverages factories all over the country. The production count solution would include Barcode Scanning, Video Analytics or Image Based Recognition system.

According to sources, the FBR has also planned to install analytics system for cotton bales counting in the textile sector. The FBR will install fully integrated turnkey Video Analytics System, ensuring high-accuracy computer vision-based object detection (accuracy of 99%) for cotton bale counting; real-time data capture, processing, and reporting for tax enforcement purposes; seamless integration with FBR’s monitoring platforms and remote access capabilities for FBR officials, with secured data transmission.

In case of sugar, the FBR has initiated an improved production monitoring system in the sugar sector. Five oversight systems including track and trace, automated control hoppers, video recording and digital eye controlling have been placed at sugar mills. Resultantly, the sugar is being sold to genuine distributors in the supply chain rather than to hoarders.

Along with these technological measures, FBR personnel had been deployed at sugar mills across the country to ensure accountability and reduce malpractices. The presence of officers from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau, along with other law enforcement agencies, further strengthened the system’s enforcement.

