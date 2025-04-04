Lahore theatres raided

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari conducted surprise late-night raids on various theatres in Lahore.

During these inspections, she thoroughly examined the cafeterias, dressing rooms, and halls to assess the overall environment and standards of the theatres.

Expressing dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness and administrative mismanagement, she also voiced concern about inappropriate songs and the indecent attire of female performers in stage dramas. She emphasized that vulgarity and obscenity will not be tolerated in Punjab’s theatres.

Azma made it clear that any performer violating the set SOPs in the future would face a lifetime ban.

