PSX hits historic peak

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday closed at record high after announcement of power tariff cut and lower CPI inflation data.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 1,131.36 points or 0.96 percent to close at all-time high level of 118,938.11 points on Thursday compared to previous close of 117,806.75 points. The index also touched intraday high of 119,179.46 points and intraday low level of 117,508.07 points. The daily volumes at the ready counter were also increased to 422.702 million shares up from 330 million shares in the previous session.

On Thursday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,612.96 points and finally closed at 12,806.56 points, which was 193.6 points or 1.53 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 352.762 million shares.BRIndex30 increased by 383.13 points or 0.97 percent to settle at 39,703.25 points with a total volume of 240 million.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed record high after PM announced industrial power tariff cut and upbeat CPI inflation data stood at 0.7pc YoY in Mar’25, likely to further ease SBP policy.

Worries over 29pc massive US reciprocal tariff levies on Pakistan and global equity selloff invited early session pressure. Institutional support on IMF deal and IMF approval on Govt resolve for Rs1.5trn circular debt crises played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX.

Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter fell to Rs 28 billion, compared to Rs 19.75 billion in the last session. The market capitalization increased by Rs 174 billion to reach Rs 14.491 trillion. Out of 452 active scrips, 247 closed in positive and 154 in negative while the value of 51 stocks remained unchanged.

Sui South Gas was the volume leader with 53.23 million shares and closed at Rs 39.71 followed by Cnergyico PK that closed at Rs 8.17 with 20 million shares. Pak Elektron ranked third with share trading of 15.7 million shares and it closed at Rs 46.41.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited and Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering were the top gainers increasing by Rs 81.16 and Rs 69.32 respectively to close at Rs 892.71 and Rs 1,583.82, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Service Industries Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 81.06 and Rs 51.44 respectively to close at Rs 22,920.05 and Rs 1,197.56.

Analyst said the KSE-100 Index reached a historic peak of 118,938, gaining 0.96 percent. The local stock market showed robust performance, with the benchmark index climbing by as much as 1,373 points. This surge was driven by the government’s decision to lower electricity tariffs, which provided relief to consumers and industries, thereby boosting market sentiment.

The market’s gains were primarily fueled by strong performances from UBL, MEBL, MARI, LUCK, and OGDC, which collectively added 839 points to the index.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,923.31 points, gaining 136.18 points or 0.63 percent with a total turnover of 10.201 million. BR Cement Index closed at 13,427.63 points, rising by 186 points or 1.4 percent with a total turnover of 47.223 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 32,056.01 points, up 782.76 points or 2.5 percent with a total turnover of 26.658 million shares. BR Power Generation & Distribution Index closed at 20,609.44 points, increasing 117.39 points or 0.57 percent with a total turnover of 32.467 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index closed at 12,696.89 points, gaining 94.42 points or 0.75 percent with a total turnover of 86.174 million shares. BR Technology & Communication Index closed at 5,069.82 points, posting a slight decline of 1.68 points or 0.03 percent with a total turnover of 31.334 million shares.

