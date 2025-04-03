Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza rescuers say 25 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2025 09:52pm

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said at least 25 people were killed Thursday in an Israeli air strike on a school serving as a shelter for people displaced by the war.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP the death toll had risen to 25, with more than 100 others wounded in the strike on Dar al-Arqam School in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, northeast of Gaza City.

The Israeli military when contacted did not provide an immediate response, but said in a statement that it had struck a “Hamas command and control centre in the area of Gaza City”.

“The command and control centre had been used by the terrorists to plan and execute attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops,” the military said.

It was unclear whether it was the same attack that targeted the school.

Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire proposal, the group’s chief says

The military, when contacted by AFP, said that it was unable to confirm whether the strike had hit the school.

Hamas condemned the attack, accusing the Israeli government of continuing its “targeting of innocent civilians as part of the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip”.

Since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in schools and other facilities to escape the deadly violence.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Thursday that 1,163 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on March 18, bringing the overall death toll since the war began to 50,523.

Israel Gaza Gaza health ministry Gaza ceasefire Israeli airstrikes Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

Gaza rescuers say 25 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter

Inflation drops to 59-year low at 0.7% in March 2025

PM Shehbaz unveils Rs7.41 per unit electricity rate cut to boost ailing economy

Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn, now stand at $10.68bn

US tariffs will hurt Pakistani products’ competitiveness, experts warn

KSE-100 settles at new all-time high as investors celebrate electricity rate cut

Murad Shah vows PPP will block Cholistan canal construction at all costs

Rupee weakens against US dollar

World leaders condemn Trump’s tariffs, some pledge retaliation

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs325,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories