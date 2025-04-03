Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses in red on Trump’s sweeping tariffs

Reuters Published April 3, 2025 Updated April 3, 2025 06:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday due to concerns that sweeping U.S. reciprocal tariffs will worsen global trade tensions and could tip the world into recession.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, and higher duties on dozens of countries, including some of its biggest trading partners.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index - which resumed trading after a four-session Eid break - dropped 1.2%, weighed by a 1.4% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 4.9% slide in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco retreated 1.7%.

The decline in the Saudi bourse was primarily influenced by the negative sentiment pervading regional and global markets in the wake of Trump’s tariff announcements, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

“The concurrent decline in oil prices further weighed on the Saudi market’s performance.”

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell 6% as OPEC+ speeding up its unwinding of oil output cuts in May compounded already-heavy losses following Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs on Wednesday.

Most Gulf markets rebound amid US tariff news

Dubai’s main share index declined 1.7%, dragged by a 9.7% slump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties, its biggest intraday fall since March 2020, on trading ex-dividend.

According to Dahrieh, despite solid fundamentals and relatively low exposure to oil price volatility, the persistent negative sentiment can continue to impact Dubai’s stock market performance.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index – which also reopened trading after a four-session Eid holiday – closed 1% lower, with Commercial International Bank losing 3.3%.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s non-oil private sector slipped into contraction in March, marking the first downturn of 2025 as demand weakened, S&P Global reported on Thursday.

Stock exchanges in Qatar and Oman remained closed for Eid.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 1.2% to 11,883
 Abu Dhabi        down 0.8% to 9,258
 Dubai            dropped 1.7% to 5,027
 EGYPT            slipped 1% to 31,700
 BAHRAIN          declined 0.6% to 1,950
 KUWAIT           eased 0.4% to 8,595
-----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf bourses in red on Trump’s sweeping tariffs

Inflation drops to 59-year low at 0.7% in March 2025

PM Shehbaz unveils Rs7.41 per unit electricity rate cut to boost ailing economy

Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $70mn, now stand at $10.68bn

US tariffs will hurt Pakistani products’ competitiveness, experts warn

KSE-100 settles at new all-time high as investors celebrate electricity rate cut

Murad Shah vows PPP will block Cholistan canal construction at all costs

Rupee weakens against US dollar

World leaders condemn Trump’s tariffs, some pledge retaliation

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs325,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories