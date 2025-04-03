OGDCL carries out successful revival of production from Chak 2-2 Well at Sinjhoro Block

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced on Thursday the successful revival of production from Chak 2-2 Well, a joint venture located in the Sinjhoro Block, Sindh.

This was revealed in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The block comprises OGDCL as the Operator with a 62.5% working interest, Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with 22.5%, and Orient Petroleum Inc. (OPI) holding 15%.

The OGDCL added that following sidetrack and recompletion in the Basal Sand formation, post-completion testing yielded encouraging results, “with a production rate of 115 barrels of oil per day (BPD) and 7.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas. Additionally, 21 metric tons per day (MTon/D) of LPG is being recovered”.

The well has now been successfully integrated into the Sinjhoro Gas Processing Plant, with the processed gas being injected into the SSGCL network, the notice read.

“This achievement reflects OGDCL’s focus on operational efficiency and reserve optimization, reinforcing its position as Pakistan’s leading E&P company committed to sustainable energy and stakeholder value.”