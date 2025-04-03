Russia is not surprised by Trump’s comments on oil tariffs, Ryabkov says

MOSCOW: Russia is not surprised by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose new tariffs on Russian oil and remains consistent and patient, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister in charge of ties with the U.S., said on Thursday.

Ryabkov said that there might not be a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine unless the U.S. recognised what he said was the “belligerent” stance of the European Union and Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported.