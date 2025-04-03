Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Russia is not surprised by Trump’s comments on oil tariffs, Ryabkov says

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2025 02:48pm

MOSCOW: Russia is not surprised by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to impose new tariffs on Russian oil and remains consistent and patient, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister in charge of ties with the U.S., said on Thursday.

Oil prices climb to 5-week high on Russia, Iran supply worries

Ryabkov said that there might not be a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine unless the U.S. recognised what he said was the “belligerent” stance of the European Union and Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

