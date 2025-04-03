Navarro says players’ demand for more prize money at majors is about fair treatment

American Emma Navarro said she had put her name to a letter signed by the world’s top tennis players calling for significant improvements in prize money at the four Grand Slams as a way to ensure players receive equal treatment.

French outlet L’Equipe reported late on Wednesday that the top 20 ATP and WTA players had sent the letter to the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open recently demanding a more equitable distribution of revenues.

While those at top of the game are able to benefit from increased prize money players at the lower levels often struggle due to a lack of steady sponsorship as well as expensive coaching, travel and accommodation.

“I talked a little bit to the other players about it and felt like it was a good idea to sign,” the world number 11 told reporters at the Charleston Open on Wednesday.

“I think there have been some sort of unfair pay ratios - I don’t know the correct terminology - but in the past.

“I think it’s a good cause to come together as players and make sure we’re getting treated fairly.”

Reuters has contacted the four Grand Slams seeking comment. In 2024, a record $254 million in player compensation was awarded at the Grand Slams, up $23 million from 2023, and the trend is set to continue with the Australian Open in January boosting its prize money by 11.56% from last year.

At Melbourne Park this year, the champions collected nearly $2.2 million while players going out in the first round picked up around $83,000. World number eight Zheng Qinwen told reporters more money from the Grand Slams would filter down to the lower ranks.

“I think that’s going to benefit all the players, not only the top players, especially those that work hard during the year and need to get paid from the Grand Slams and have to survive,” she added.

Zheng said tennis should follow the example of the NBA, where players earn in aggregate around 50% of basketball-related income.

“That’s really positive, because if you look at basketball, they all get paid 50-50.

The players, we’re working really hard, because I’m a tennis player I know how much I’ve worked to arrive here,“ added the Olympic champion.

Zheng said she was unsure if the Grand Slams would listen to the demands of the players.

“We try to do what we can, and then let’s see what the gods brings to us. But at least we’re trying.”