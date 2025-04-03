Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
EU needs to reach trade deals with other partners, EU’s Costa says

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2025 10:32am
Photo: Reuters
BRUSSELS: The trade tariffs imposed by the United States should urge Europe to reach free trade deals with other partners in the world, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Thursday.

“We will engage with all our partners and continue to strengthen and expand our trade network. Now is the time to ratify the agreements with Mercosur, Mexico and decisively advance in the negotiations with India and other key partners,” Costa said in a post on X.

