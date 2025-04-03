Mari Energies announces 3rd discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Mari Energies Limited announced on Thursday the discovery of hydrocarbon reserves at the Spinwam-1 well located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Reference our letter No. CA-25-4427, dated March 17, 2025, communicating the discovery of gas and condensate at exploration well Spinwam-1 in the Waziristan Block, KP from the Kawagarh Formation,” the company, formerly known as Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), wrote to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The well has flowed 23.85 MMSCFD of gas and approximately 122 bbl/day of condensate at a 32/64“ choke with a Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 4,042 psig, the company further said.

It added that further testing of additional targeted formations is underway to fully evaluate the well’s potential.

“Mari Energies is the operator of the Waziristan Block, holding a 55% working interest, with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Orient Petroleum Inc. as joint venture partners, holding 35% and 10% working interests, respectively.”

Last month, it announced uncovering further hydrocarbon reserves at the Spinwam-1 exploration well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We are pleased to announce that a 2nd gas and condensate discovery has been made in the Kawagarh Formation at the Spinwam-1 well,” read the notice to PSX back then.