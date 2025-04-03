Leading sectors, businesses: CCP’s MIU detects around 150 violations

ISLAMABAD: Market Intelligence Unit (MIU) of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has detected 150 major violations of Competition law by leading sectors and businesses, resulting in inquiries, notices and enforcement actions against these companies after Eid.

In a decisive move towards proactive enforcement, the CCP has unveiled early successes of its newly established Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), which has detected around 150 potential violations of Pakistan’s Competition Act, 2010 since its inception in October 2023.

The violations span across critical domains, including cartelization, deceptive marketing practices, unlawful mergers, and highlighted vertical strains. This marks a significant leap in CCP’s data-driven enforcement efforts aimed at curbing anti-competitive behaviours and ensuring a level playing field in the country’s markets.

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

The MIU led by a dedicated Senior Director working in three dimensions; market surveillance, analysis of information, and providing internal support & liaison. The MIU is deploying technology driven solution to continuously monitor economic activities using advanced tools and technologies. Equipped with economists, statisticians, legal professionals, and technologists, the unit leverages big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and market surveillance tools to proactively identify trends and behaviours that harm competition.

According to CCP officials, the MIU’s working strategy centres around proactive monitoring, data analytics, collaborative enforcement, and timely reporting. These strategies enable the Commission to not only detect and investigate competition law violations faster but also to pre-empt them by understanding market dynamics in real time.

CCP Chairman Dr Kabir Sidhu emphasised that the establishment of the MIU reflects the Commission’s broader vision to promote competitive markets, protect consumer welfare, and uphold market integrity. “The MIU is a game-changer in CCP’s enforcement regime. It will enhance our capacity to detect sophisticated anti-competitive practices and initiate timely enforcement actions that benefit both consumers and businesses,” he noted in a recent policy address.

Among the unit’s strategic goals are expanding the scope of market monitoring, deepening data analysis capabilities, and fostering cooperation with industry stakeholders and regulatory bodies to eliminate distortions in the marketplace.

With MIU’s initial findings already pointing to widespread violations, the Commission is expected to initiate multiple inquiries and enforcement actions in the coming months. These actions aim to reduce prices, improve product quality, and widen consumer choice across various sectors of the economy.

As the MIU continues to evolve, the CCP is also investing in capacity-building initiatives to equip its staff with the latest skills in digital surveillance, economic modelling, and investigative techniques—ensuring that Pakistan keeps pace with global best practices in competition regulation, officials added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025