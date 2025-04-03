President tests positive for Covid-19

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in isolation, according to his personal physician Dr Asim Hussain.

The personal physician of President of Pakistan has said that Asif Ali Zardari has been isolated on Wednesday.

Talking to media, Dr Asim said that after various tests, it has been confirmed that the President is suffering from Corona and on the advice of the doctors, Zardari has been isolated. Dr Asim said a team of medical experts is taking care of him and the health condition of the President is improving.

Dr Asim Hussain confirmed that after multiple medical tests, it was established that President Zardari had contracted Covid-19. Due to an infection and high fever, he was admitted to a private hospital where further medical examinations were conducted.

Dr Asim said that reports regarding President Zardari being shifted to Dubai for treatment is inaccurate. Earlier, in a post on X providing an update on the health of the President, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said President Asif Ali Zardari’s condition is improving.

The senior minister also denied speculations about his shifting to Dubai, stating that these reports were inaccurate.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reached from Larkana to Karachi and reached to hospital from airport and met her ailing father, President Zardari.