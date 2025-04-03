Over 3000 children’s heart surgeries: CM Maryam appreciates unique record

LAHORE: “Sufferings of small children are unbearable, government will pay all expenses of their heart surgeries,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating a unique record of conducting more than 3,000 children’s heart surgeries in just six months under Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program.

The CM added, “Children have the first right on government’s resources, everyone is like my own children. Under the Program, 3162 children have underwent successful heart surgeries and interventions.”

The Chief Minister said, “Children from other provinces are also benefitting from the first and comprehensive Chief Minister’s free Children’s Heart Surgery Program. Teams of foreign children’s heart surgeons are visiting Punjab every month.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed by the authorities concerned, “A team of British doctors has recently performed heart surgery of children at Faisalabad Cardiology Institute.

About 7436 child patients have been registered from across Pakistan under Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program.“ They added, “Children from other provinces are also being provided free heart surgeries under the Program.” She was apprised, “316 children from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 51 from Sindh, 11 from Balochistan, 158 from Azad Kashmir and 30 from Gilgit-Baltistan will receive free heart surgery and treatment in Punjab.” She was also briefed, “Under the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, heart surgery operations of 2419 child patients have been conducted in government hospitals while 743 operations were performed in private hospitals.”

The Chief Minister said, “Punjab government is paying all expenses of children’s heart surgery and treatment under the program. Before launch of the Program, hundreds of children used to lose their lives annually due to long waiting lists and insufficient resources, parents were forced to helplessly watch their children suffer.”

