Theatre owners bound to operate as per undertakings: Azma

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2025 05:23am

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari has stated that theatre owners are bound to operate theatres according to their undertakings.

Those theatre owners who violate their undertakings will not be allowed to run their theatres, she warned.

She urged the stage actors and actresses to play their vigorous role in making theatres family- oriented. She added that theatre owners should provide good and quality entertainment to the citizens on the eve of Eid.

Azma Bokhari maintained that in order to provide good entertainment to the public, quality plays should be shown in theatres. No one will be allowed to operate illegal and unlicensed theatres. Strict action will be taken against anyone running illegal and unlicensed theatres in Punjab.

She apprised that Deputy Commissioners of all districts and district administration will remain in contact with representatives of the Punjab Arts Council. Prompt action will be taken against those theatres which violate policies and SOPs. No one will be allowed to spread obscenity and indecency under the guise of theatres.

The minister said that she will pay surprise visits to theatres in different districts of Punjab soon.

