Transporters overcharging passengers warned

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to ensure charging of fixed fares from the passengers in view of their returning after the Eid holidays.

She directed to take strict action against those charging higher fares from the passengers in Lahore and other cities.

The CM said, “In case of overcharging, fares collected from the passengers should be refunded, and a fine should be imposed on the bus staff.”

She added, “Fitness of vehicles should be checked, and no unfit vehicle should be allowed to ply on the roads which puts passengers’ lives at risk.”

The CM said, “No vehicle should be overloaded on any route, and complete adherence to traffic laws should be enforced.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025