Interior minister pays homage to martyrs

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the martyrs of the nation on the occasion of Eid, visiting the family of martyred Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi at the Railway Officers’ Colony, Walton.

During the visit, Naqvi met the mother, wife, young daughter, uncle and other family members of the fallen hero, offering condolences and acknowledging Captain Qureshi’s supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The martyr’s mother, recalling her son, said, “Our thoughts began with Ali and ended with Ali.”

Mohsin Naqvi consoled the grieving mother and assured the family that the nation stands with them. He praised Captain Qureshi’s bravery and sacrifice, stating that “Captain Ali is a national hero, and his family will always be taken care of.” He emphasized that Captain Qureshi’s courage thwarted the malicious plans of terrorists, reaffirming that his unparalleled sacrifice will always be remembered by the nation.

“Captain Ali’s sacrifice symbolizes the unwavering determination of the Pakistan Army and the entire nation against terrorism,” he added.

Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi was martyred on August 26, 2024, while bravely fighting terrorists in Balochistan.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited the residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf in Wapda Town in Lahore, where he met with the martyr’s father, Muhammad Ashraf, his brother, Muhammad Hanan Ashraf, and other family members. He spent time with them, expressing solidarity and offering condolences.

During the visit, Naqvi acknowledged Lt Hassan Ashraf’s extraordinary bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the fight against extremist terrorists. “Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf courageously laid down his life while combating external terrorists. His bravery will always be remembered.

The entire nation is indebted to the sacrifices of our martyrs, and we will repay this debt by eradicating the scourge of terrorism,“ Naqvi added.

Lt. Hassan Ashraf embraced martyrdom a few months ago in Miranshah while bravely fighting against external terrorists, demonstrating unwavering commitment to protecting Pakistan.

