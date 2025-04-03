Gilani appointed as Founding Chairman of ISC

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark diplomatic achievement for Pakistan, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, has been appointed as the Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), a global forum based in Seoul.

This forum focuses on fostering parliamentary dialogue and cooperation on critical challenges such as climate change, renewable energy, and water scarcity. The decision was made during Chairman Gilani’s recent visit to Kuala Lumpur, where he attended a briefing session on the upcoming ISC event in Seoul, Korea.

The formal ceremony for this appointment is scheduled to take place during the World Summit 2025 in Seoul, sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation. The summit will see participation from 500 representatives and 45 parliamentary speakers from 150 countries. In recognition of his leadership, Gilani received an award lauding his efforts to build bridges between legislative bodies and promote a global agenda focused on peace, prosperity, and democratic values.

Chairman Gilani’s visit and his new role as the Founding Chairman of ISC are seen as significant milestones for Pakistan, highlighting its growing influence in international parliamentary relations. Under his leadership, the ISC aims to serve as a platform for countries to exchange ideas and develop policies that transcend traditional diplomatic boundaries.

During the Kuala Lumpur briefing, Chairman Gilani delivered an address emphasizing the ISC’s mission to tackle global issues such as climate change and economic inequality through collaborative legislative efforts. He stressed the importance of partnerships in addressing these challenges and highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fostering dialogue and inclusivity.

The visit also included discussions with HE Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr) Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia, to enhance parliamentary diplomacy between Pakistan and Malaysia. Both leaders reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations and explored opportunities for further cooperation.

The Pakistani delegation in Kuala Lumpur included notable figures such as HE Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr) Johari bin Abdul, Hon Chung Woo Lee, and others, reflecting the global significance of this initiative. The visit concluded with formal dinners hosted by the Malaysian Speaker and the Ambassador of Pakistan in Malaysia, underscoring the importance of Pakistan-Malaysia relations.—PPI

