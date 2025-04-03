Balochistan needs a renewed govt focus through dialogue

The Balochistan government has imposed a night time travel ban on several national highways following a series of violent attacks targeting public transport passengers.

Now travel on national highways from 6 pm to 6 am is not permitted. The ban applies to the Sibi Highway, Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Highway, Coastal Highway, Quetta-Taftan Highway, and Loralai-Dera Ghazi Khan Highway.

Earlier, authorities had already restricted night time movement for public transport departing from Quetta, but now the restrictions have been expanded to multiple districts.

That the province, which is about 44 percent of the entire country in terms of area, continues to remain in the throes of acute violence is a fact that can illustrated through a slew of terrorism activities, including the hijacking of Jaffer Express train, in recent weeks and months.

India has been supporting such anti-state activities with a view to weakening the country. Militants in Balochistan are now said to use sophisticated night-vision goggles, sniper rifles, and other military gear possibly acquired from India and Afghanistan.

Be that as it may, a dialogue can be the only solution to achieve lasting peace in Balochistan. Therefore, the government must take the initiative.

The militants may refuse to engage themselves in negotiations, but the door must remain open as dialogue is the only way forward. Needless to say, dialogue is the best tool for fostering understanding and potentially resolving conflicts.

Hina Rehan (Karachi)

