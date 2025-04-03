Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Bugti gives SP Traffic Shabana certificate, cash prize

Published 03 Apr, 2025 05:23am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti awarded SP Traffic Shabana Habib Tareen with excellence certificate and cash prize on Wednesday.

This honor will be given to him in recognition of her extraordinary performance in traffic management and the spirit of public service. During his visit to Science College Quetta, CM Balochistan had announced to give performance certificate to female traffic police officer Shabana Habib Tareen while appreciating her services.

Shabana Habib Tareen reached the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on the invitation of CM Balochistan where she met the Chief Minister along with SSP Traffic Bahram Khan.

Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi was also present on this occasion.

CM Balochistan praised the professionalism and services of Shabana Habib Tareen and said that she is performing her duty in all kinds of situations, which is commendable, the skills are being celebrated.

