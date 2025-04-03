Wall Street steadies ahead of Trump’s tariff plans

NEW YORK: US stock indexes recovered from morning losses to trade modestly higher on Wednesday as investors awaited US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements.

Volatility has gripped US markets in recent weeks as investors speculate about the scope of tariffs and their impact on the global economy, inflation and corporate earnings.

Trump has kept the world guessing on the details of the tariff plans, which were still being formulated ahead of a White House Rose Garden announcement ceremony scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

The president has said that his reciprocal tariffs aim to equalize the comparatively lower US tariff rates with those imposed by other nations. But the format of the duties was unclear, with reports that Trump was considering a 20% universal tariff.

“You’re seeing a market that is beginning to slowly rally. That is a read that the news may be more positive than expected,” said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of the Patriarch Organization.

Tesla jumped 3%, reversing earlier declines after Politico reported that Trump has told members of his Cabinet and other close contacts that his billionaire ally Elon Musk will soon step back from his government role.

The stock fell as much as 6.4% earlier after the EV maker reported a 13% drop in first-quarter deliveries.

At 11:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.07 points, or 0.15%, to 42,054.12, the S&P 500 gained 12.76 points, or 0.22%, to 5,645.68 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 76.32 points, or 0.44%, to 17,526.21.

The domestically focused Russell 2000 index recouped earlier losses to climb 0.8%.

US stocks have come under sharp selling pressure this year due to uncertainty around tariffs and concerns about aggressive AI spending by tech firms. The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 10% from their record highs last month, confirming a correction.

The S&P 500 shed 4.6% in the first quarter, its biggest three-month decline since July 2022.