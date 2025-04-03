Trump faces first electoral setback after Wisconsin SC vote

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s second presidency was dealt a spinning blow by voters in Wisconsin Tuesday as they elected a liberal judge to the state’s Supreme Court, despite his billionaire advisor Elon Musk pouring millions into the race to sway the polls.

Liberal judge Susan Crawford soundly defeated Trump-backed Brad Schimel with more than 95 percent of the vote tallied, according to US media.

“Wisconsin stood up and said loudly that justice does not have a price,” Crawford said in her victory speech after the most expensive judicial contest in US history.

Republicans had pursued an all-out effort to flip the Wisconsin state Supreme Court — which rules on things like voting district boundaries — with Musk pouring $25 million into the race and traveling to Wisconsin.

“The long con of the left is corruption of the judiciary,” Musk posted on his social media platform as results poured in.

Trump appeared to ignore the outcome on social media, highlighting a separate Wisconsin ballot initiative requiring voters to present photo identification to cast a ballot.

“Voter I.D. just approved in Wisconsin election…this is a big win for Republicans, maybe the biggest win of the night,” he posted on TruthSocial late Tuesday.

And he celebrated a pair of House races in Florida on the same day, where two deeply conservative districts stayed in Republican hands, even if the margins were narrower than in 2024.

Musk, who has spearheaded Trump’s attempts to gut much of the US government in a right-wing cost-cutting drive, had personally campaigned for Schimel.

The highlight of his weekend visit to the upper Midwestern state reprised a tactic seen during his efforts to help Trump defeat Democrat Kamala Harris in November — handing out money to anyone who signed a petition against so-called “activist judges.”

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders told voters on X they had “the power to REJECT Musk and the oligarchy buying our elections.”

After Crawford’s win, he said Wisconsin “defeated the wealthiest person on earth.”

In Florida, two seats in the US House of Representatives were up for grabs to fill vacancies in Republican strongholds, left by Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and failed nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz.

On Tuesday evening, US media called the race for Florida’s sixth district in favor of Republican Randy Fine, with Trump tweeting: “Congratulations Randy, a great WIN against a massive CASH AVALANCHE.”

Shortly after, media outlets also called the special election in Florida’s first district for Trump-backed Republican Jimmy Patronis.

Democrats, adrift since losing the presidency to Trump and both chambers of Congress in November, had hoped a decent showing in Florida and a win in Wisconsin could spark a comeback.