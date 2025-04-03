Weather: megacity sizzles

KARACHI: The megacity saw scorching weather with a maximum 39 Celsius on Wednesday, as the Met Office anticipated hot and dry conditions ahead.

With 33 percent humidity, the Met said that hot weather in Karachi persisted for another day, forecasting searing conditions as maximum temperature may reach 38 Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

In the next 24 hours mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas.

However, cloudy weather with rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and the Potohar region.

